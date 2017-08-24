Shaanxi Mining Company to recall over 500 workers following revocation of suspension





The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has okayed Shaanxi Ghana Mining Company Ltd, in the Upper East region to commence operations Monday, August 28, 2017 after a temporal ban.

This comes three months after the Lands and Natural Resources Minister, John Peter Amewu ordered the company to suspend operations to allow for investigations into the death of some 7 miners who were alleged to have been trapped in a mining pit belonging to the company.

In a letter signed by Acting Chief Director of the Ministry, Sulemana Mahama dated August 22, 2017 and sighted by Kasapafmonline.com has directed Shaanxi mining company to resume work.

The Public Relations Officer of Shaanxi Mining Limited, Maxwell Wooma welcomed the news saying the development is a relief to the over 500 workers who were sent home after the suspension.

“Management has just received the information and we are convening an emergency meeting immediately so that, we can recall the over 500 workers who are at home, get them through proper induction again and we are hoping that, by Monday 28th August 2017 we shall be back to full business”. Mr. Wooma said.

Read the full statement

RE: APPEAL TO REOPEN MINE

Reference our letter dated July 18, 2017 approving your request for approval to carry out general maintenance of the Shaanxi Mine and for the mine to reopen.

I have been instructed by the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, John Peter Amewu to inform you that following his visit to the mine on 9th August 2017, he noted the progress you have made so far to ensure Health, Safety and Environment within the mine in compliance with his earlier directivities and therefore approves your request to reopen the mine.

You are to conduct the mining operations in a sustainable manner , bearing in mind human safety and environmental sustainability.

You are also to strictly adhere to the tenets of the mining law and the regulations on mining in the country.

The Inspectorate Division of the Minerals Commission shall continue to monitor your operations and report to the Minister as stipulated in the mining lease with which you are operating.

Yours faithfully,

SULEMANA MAHAMA

CHIF DIRECTOR

FOR: MINISTER