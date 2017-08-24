Parliamentary Business at the Doorsteps of the People

The Volta caucus in parliament has assured the people of the Volta region especially Chiefs and stakeholders of their preparedness to collaborate with them to promote the development of the region and the country at large.

According to them, Volta will soon have the needed development the people have been asking for all this years.

The Chairman of the Caucus, Emmanuel Bedzrah gave the assurance at the maiden Volta Parliamentary outreach organized by the Governance studies [Political Science department ] of the EP University College,Ho.

The Volta Caucus in Parliament under the Chairmanship of Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah, MP for Ho West Constituency interacted with a section of the general public and the media today on the Municipal Campus of the EP University College in Ho.

Mr Bedzrah on behalf of his colleagues expressed appreciation to the people for offering them the opportunity to represent them in Parliament.

He also thanked the Governance Studies Department of the EP University College for organizing the programme as it offered him and his colleagues the opportunity to share with the general public the state of affairs in the country as far as Parliamentary Business is concerned.

Speaking on security, Rev. Helen Adjoa Ntoso asked the people to pray for God’s super natural intervention to deliver the nation from the hands of wicked leaders as too many unfortunate deaths have occurred in the last seven months.

She deplored the sacking of innocent public servants by the current administration; an act she described as a human security threat that has the tendency to destabilize the nation.

Hon. Fiifi Fiavi Frank Kwetey described the country’s democracy as matured and for which reason we cannot continue to do things as a young democracy.

According to him, the practice of painting everything done by the government of a political opponent as bad or black will only retard the development of the country.

The member of parliament for the Akatsi North Constituency says government is inconsistent and not committed to the free SHS policy.

The MP raised a number of inconsistent responses made by government officials on what was expected to be a progressive free for all policy.

“Government has shifted the goal post from a juicy free SHS campaign promise to more or less a scholarship scheme”…..He said.

The MP indicated further that Ghanaians were promised a free SHS, and he is surprised to hear today the policy will only cater for students in their first year in the Senior high school, by which an aggregate requirement will be used.

Hon. Peter Nortu-Kotoe added that the Nana Addo led administration has also deceived Ghanaians on the teacher trainees’ allowances, which they promised paying during the run to the 2016 elections.

The MPs took turns to answer questions on health, security, roads and transport and matters relating to the economy and finance.

The President of the EP University College Rev Dr Fayose and a lecturer at the governance department expressed gratitude to the Volta caucus in parliament for taking time off their heavy to schedules to interact with the students