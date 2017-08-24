I am going back to court over Ibrahim’s bauxite prospecting – Abronye

The Brong Ahafo Regional Youth Organiser of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) Kwame Baffoe popularly called ‘Abronye DC’ has stated that he is going back to the court to restrain Exton Cubic Group from prospecting bauxite at Nyinanhin in the Ashanti Region.

He has filed a suit against Ibrahim Mahama owner of Engineers and Planners (E&P) on August 1, 2017 challenging agreement covering its operations at Nyinanhini and Ghana as a whole.

He claims there were lapses in the concession agreement signed between the erstwhile Mahama government and the company in December 29, 2016 saying the agreement did not indicate Parliamentary approval of the bauxite prospecting.

Speaking on Abusua FM’s Abusua Nkommo with Kwame Adinkra, Abronye DC indicated that he will file another suit today August 24, 2017 praying the court to charge the company for contempt if seen around the mining site.

Equipment belonging to E&P was impounded by the police under the behest of the Ashanti Regional Minister Simon Osei Mensah after it was subcontracted by Exton Cubic Group to prospect for bauxite at Nyinanhini.

He said the case is still pending at the Supreme Court wondering why they sent their equipment to the site without recourse to the court case.

A livid Abronye DC blasted the former Minister of Lands and Natural Resources Nii Osaah Mills for claiming there was an oversight in seeking Parliamentary approval before signing the agreement.

‘The former Minister of Lands and Natural Resources Nii Osaah Mills claimed there was an oversight on seeking Parliamentary approval for the bauxite prospecting when they signed agreement with Engineers and Planners. As if he was signing the agreement to Engineers and Planners to brew locally drink for physically challenged in Nyinanhini. We cannot let the matter slide, even though he forgot to seek Parliamentary approval stated in the Minerals Commission Act,’ he said.

He said the company can only go to the site until the final determination of the case by the court.

The Brong Ahafo Regional Youth Organiser of NPP called on the authorities to ensure that Ghanaians benefit from the bauxite mining in the area.

The old case will be heard in October 2017.