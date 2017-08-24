Gov’t chases NDC bigwigs for missing cars

The debate over how many state vehicles were actually left by the John Mahama-led National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration before exiting office is resurfacing.

This follows the acquisition of a tracking device by the current New Patriotic Party (NPP) government to locate all the vehicles that have fallen into the hands of unauthorized persons.

Once the chassis number of the vehicle is entered into the tracking device, it is able to send officials straight to the location where the vehicle is being kept.

Nana Odeneho Oppong, Director-General in-charge of Transport and Logistics at the Presidency, told Daily Guide on Tuesday that the taskforce was going to use all legal means, including the use of search warrants to retrieve the vehicles.

He said a test run of the tracking device has sent officials to locations in Accra where two Toyota Land Cruiser V8s and Toyota Land Cruiser Prado were retrieved recently.

He said one of the Land Cruisers with registration number GE 2925-14, fitted with special communications gadget and a siren, was parked at the Police Barracks behind the DVLA and the purported owner, a policeman, had been asked to report himself.

Previous Taskforce

Nana Oppong also said the NPP government had disbanded all groups that were pursuing stolen cars in the heat of the transition and has formed a special taskforce made up of the police, military and DVLA officials to go for the stolen cars using the tracking device.

He, therefore, advised anybody who might be in a what he called ‘illegal’ possession of government vehicle to return t voluntarily or face the music.

The erstwhile NDC government claimed that it left behind 641 vehicles, including saloon cars but according to Nana Oppong, only 173 vehicles had been officially handed over to him.