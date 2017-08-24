GIS warns Ghanaians against travelling to Togo tomorrow





The Ghana Immigration Service(GIS) in the Volta region says Ghanaians must be advised against travelling to neighbouring Togo tomorrow.

According to the GIS, it’s intelligence picked up in Togo indicates the opposition in the country is planning a political protest in the capital Lome, to herald the burial of some civilians who allegedly lost their lives in last Saturday’s protest against the President and the family.

The Deputy Commissioner of Immigration in the Volta region, Isaac Owusu Mensah said it will be in the best interest of Ghanaians hoping to enter the country tomorrow to hold on.

“The only issue that has necessitated this is the fact that they are planning a big demonstration. So we are just advising our compatriots to just go about their normal duties. Not to get involved in any form of political activities and stay out of mass gathering.

“…all the agencies are on high alert. As I said, we are all monitoring the situation. The National Security, BNI, the Customs and the Immigration, the Police is also there. We don’t have any cause for alarm,” he stated.

Meanwhile, he said: “From the statistics that I received from the borders, there hasn’t been any significant movement. It’s within the average.”

Tensions have erupted in Togo after protests against the ruling Gnassingbe family dynasty over the weekend turned bloody.

Two protesters were killed, and 12 gendarmes were wounded in Sokode, 338km north of the capital, Lome, when security forces opened fire to break up demonstrations, the security ministry said on Saturday.

Tikpi Atchadam, Togo’s opposition leader and president of the PNP party, put the death toll at seven on Saturday night.