Ekumfi pineapple factory to create 5000 jobs – Minister

The Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan has revealed the pineapple processing factory to be opened under the One District One Factory Project will create over 5000 direct and indirect jobs for the people to boost the economic development of the area.

According to him, the effective implementation of the project will take indigenes and to a large extent the people of Central region out of poverty and make them economically sound.

Kwamena Duncan revealed this in an exclusive interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Thursday.

The launch of the Ekumfi pineapple factory will kick start the implementation of the One District One Factory policy.

The Ekumfi Fruit Processing Company factory when completed will process pineapples for the local and international market.

An elated Central Regional Minister said the project is very viable because currently the company cultivates the fruit and seeks to expand its operations into processing.

He indicated that, government has finalized the necessary modalities for the smooth take off of the One District One Factory Project expected to help address the unemployment problem in the country.

Kwamena Duncan said the pineapple processing factory would engage more than 2,000 out-growers and government would also support the farmers with subsidized fertilizer.

This, he added will be in fulfillment of a pledge by President Akufo-Addo to see the actualization of the industrialization of Ghana as part of the transformation process he envisages for the country.