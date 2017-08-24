EC cited in falsification of GH₵223m debt





Even before the Auditor-General completes its audited report on the public accounts of Ghana – Public Boards, Corporations and other statutory institutions for the year ended December 31, 2016, the Electoral Commission (EC) has been slapped with some serious questions to answer.

The draft report has cited the Commission for falsifying their GH₵223million debt owed contractors, vendors, suppliers and election officials who assisted in the conduct of the 2016 general elections.

The Commission, Kasapafmonline.com understands demanded GH₵223,000,751 from the Finance Ministry as outstanding payments for the 2016 when initial findings by the Audit Service indicate that the Government does not owe GH₵223million as falsely claimed by the EC.

“Our audit further revealed that even though, the GH₵223million owed to contractors, vendors, suppliers and election officials were paid between November and December 2016, the amount was still submitted to the Ministry of Finance and Parliament in February and March 2017 respectively as outstanding liabilities. Details of the payments made with their corresponding dates are provided …”, aspect of the draft audit report the Auditor-General as saying.

Same amount was also represented to Parliament in their budget estimates for the year ending December 31, 2017 as outstanding arrears yet to be paid.

“Out of an amount of GH₵1,093,000,751 required for election related expenses, only GH₵870,000,000 was released to the Commission, leaving a funding gap of GH₵223,000,751. This has resulted in the inability of the Commission to honour its obligation to businesses and individuals who provided various services for the conduct of the 2016,” the report of the Special Budget Committee on the 2017 budget estimates of the Electoral Commission in part read.

Having noticed this anormaly, an audit query has been sent to the election management body to explain the misrepresentation and falsifying of records or ascertain the truth of the claim as to whether the Government owes the EC GH₵223million or not.