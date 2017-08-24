Award women in politics – Akua Donkor tells gov’t

The founder and leader of Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), Madam Akua Donkor is very optimistic that, Ghanaian leaders have neglected women in politics who toil to fight political battle successfully.

Speaking to the media on August 23, 2017, the former Assembly Member for Herman electoral area in the Ashanti Region stated clearly that, though she commends the ruling government been on war front against corruption, but needs to appreciate brave women in the country, especially, those in politics in order to encourage the young ladies to learn and fight for a brighter future.

“Women in politics must be awarded and appreciated for been on war front against the men, though, some might be defeated but needs an appraisal in order to motivate the young ladies”, she lamented.

In her conclusion, the controversial self-styled politician and farmer added that, in the foreign countries, such individuals are wary recognized by the government, which helps to motivate the young ones as she was called to be recommended by one an American.