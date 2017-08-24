Audio: NPP has the youth of Ekumfi at heart – Sam Pyne

New Patriotic Party (NPP) Ashanti Regional Secretary, Sam Payne has said that the soon to be launched Ekumfi Fruit Processing Company will eliminate poverty and empower the youth in the area.

According to him,they have the youth of Ekumfi at heart hence the decision to kick start the One District One Factory Policy to curb the unemployment situation in the region.

“This project by our government is not a nine day wonder and that is why the launch of one factory, one project in Ekumfi will produce more jobs for the youth who can in tend, make money from the sale of raw products” he said.

President Akufo-Addo will open the first factory under the NPP governments, One-district-One factory program on Friday, August 25, 2017.

The program will be the formal launch of the implementation of the One District One Factory policy.

This will be in fulfillment of a pledge by President Akufo-Addo to see the actualization of the industrialization of Ghana as part of the transformation process he envisages for the country.

The policy, when implemented will create the environment conducive for each local government areas to own factories relative to their well-endowed resources and capacity to provide jobs and wealth for the country.

Speaking on Adom TV’s Morning Show “Badwam” Thursday, an elated Sam Payne said the NPP has demonstrated it is ready to fulfill all its promises to Ghanaians.

He noted that the increase access to social services and the elimination of poverty in the country were some of the measures put in place to reduce unemployment by the Akufo-Addo government.

Listen to Sam Pyne

