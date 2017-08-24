Aburi chief, 14 others gift gov’t 5,000 acres for 1 district, 1 factory project

The government’s one district, one factory project has been boosted with a land donation- 5,000 acres- at Aburi in the Eastern Region.

Aburi chief, Otoobour Djan Kwesi II and 14 others in the Akuapim South District handed the land to government for the construction of projects, which include an industrial park.

Chief of Suhum, Nana Opeabre Awua Asiedu told Joy News Thursday, the land will house hospitals, food courts, factories, warehouses, housing and ultra-modern mall unparalleled in the country.

“Accra Mall is like a child’s play when we are done with the [project],” he said.

The project is a private public partnership, which will see government and private investors collaborating.

Nana Opeabre Awua Asiedu who also doubles as the lead investor said they want “government to come and give [them] the things that [they] need.”

The donation comes less than 24 hours to the official launch of the one-district, one-factory (1D1F) project in the Central Region Friday.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will use the occasion to commission a pineapple processing factory at Ekumfi.

The 1D1F is one of the President’s major campaign promises to Ghanaians in 2016.

The programme is expected to bring at least a factory each in all the 2016 districts in the country.

Already some 300 factories have been identified to be constructed, which will create more than 500,000 to one million jobs from 2017 to 2020.

To demonstrate its commitment to fulfilling this promise, the government has earmarked the sum of ¢456.3 million for the implementation of the project.

The donation by the chiefs in the Akuapim South District is expected to facilitate smooth implementation of the project in the Eastern Region.