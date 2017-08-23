Top NDC communicator backs seizure of Ibrahim Mahama’s mining equipment

Deputy Communications Director of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kweku Boahen, has commended the Ashanti Regional Minister for seizing mining equipment belonging to Ibrahim Mahama’s Engineers and Planners, saying the move is a step in the right direction.

There was tension at Nyinahin in the Ashanti Region on Monday after Ibrahim Mahama’s company, Engineers and Planners, was denied access to the Nyinahin Kyekyerewere Forest Reserve.

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Prempeh is reported to have ordered the seizure of the equipment, requesting Engineers and Planners to provide documents permitting them to mine bauxite in the Nyinahin forest.

Speaking on Accra-based Atinka FM on Tuesday, the Deputy Communications Director for the opposition NDC, Kwaku Boahen commended the action by the Ashanti Regional Minister, adding that all forms of ‘galamsey’ must be condemned.

According to him, nobody is above the law and tasked the minister to insist on relevant documents permitting the company to mine in the Nyinahin Forest Reserve before releasing the equipment.

“I would have done same if I were in his [minister] shoes, and not even the president can convince me. The minister has been proactive and should be commended,” he added