Stop small scale mining now – Amewu warns foreigners

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, John-Peter Amewu has warned foreign nationals still engaging in small scale mining in Ghana to desist from it with immediate effect or face his wrath.

According to him, such activities are against Ghana’s constitution adding that persons found culpable “would face the full rigors of the law.”

“All Foreigners who are still involved in any activities that border on working in the small-scale mining sector should stop with immediate effect,” he added in a statement copied to citifmonline.com.

The statement also noted that despite several warnings against smuggling gold out of the country, the practice still persists.

Mr. Amewu said government is undertaking an exercise to weed out all who are infringing on mining law adding that no one will be spared if caught.

Several foreign nationals especially Chinese have been arrested in parts of the country for engaging in illegal mining also known as galamsey in Ghana.

Currently, a military team known as Operation Vanguard has been deployed to galamsey prevalent areas in the Eastern, Western and Ashanti Regions to clamp down on such acts.

Below is the full statement from the Minister:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITIES OF FOREIGNERS IN THE SMALL-SCALE MINING SECTOR

It has come to the attention of the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources that a number of foreigners are still undertaking activities in the small-scale mining sector.

Additionally, it has been noted that some gold is still being smuggled out of the country and being syphoned into money laundering

The Ministry would want all and sundry to take note that these activities are illegal and contrary to the laws of Ghana.

The Minister hereby therefore issues the following directives as part of the measures to stem these activities:

1.All Foreigners who are still involved in any activities that border on working in the small-scale mining sector should stop with immediate effect; and

2.All and sundry, whether holding a licence to deal in, export or tranship gold or not, are to desist from any transaction not expressly specified in any legitimate licence they hold.

Government is undertaking an exercise to weed out all who are infringing the laws in this respect. All who will be found culpable would face the full rigors of the law.

HON. JOHN-PETER AMEWU

HON. MINISTER FOR LANDS AND

NATURAL RESOURCES