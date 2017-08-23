Revamp tourism, creative arts industry – Activist





Tourism activist-cum-entertainment pundit, Kwaku Osei Korankye Asiedu, has bemoaned the challenges facing the country’s tourism and creative arts industry.

According to him, recent findings he chanced on indicate that tourists visiting the West African country complained of poor service thus “returning empty.”

He therefore called for measures to be instituted to turn the fortunes of Ghana’s tourism and creative sector around.

“Our tourism industry needs a revolution and same applies to the creative,” he stated in an interview with StarrFMonline.com Wednesday, adding, “we need to push the frontiers of our tourism and especially the Minister and all stakeholders involve in the industry should have a dossier of the country’s tourism sites wherever they find themselves, making it easy to market the country.”