Priority View Homes launches ‘Home Ownership Package’





A modern home builder, Priority View Homes, has launched a home ownership package to enable the average Ghanaian income earner build his or her own home faster than ordinarily possible.

This comes at a time when the country’s previous governments have been trying unsuccessfully to close the housing deficit gap.

This has been applauded as good news to lessen one’s burden of putting up a home. The home ownership package allows income earners who have already commenced a building project but due to limited income spend many years to complete, the opportunity to complete them within a maximum of two years.

Announcing this project in Accra, the Chief Executive Officer of Priority View Homes, Mr. Eric Affaidu said this programme will offer many Ghanaians the opportunity to complete their own homes the fastest way and live in peace of mind.

He recounted instances where many people start building projects that ordinarily should take them a shorter period to finish, but due to numerous mitigating circumstances, some are abandoned and others take ages to complete.

He mentioned that the company has attracted building technology partnerships from Malaysia and South Africa, providing the necessary expertise and funding to ensure every project is completed on schedule. He therefore advised Ghanaian income earners to cease the opportunity the company offers to build their own homes the fastest way possible.

The company is advising potential home owners to contact them for free expert and professional support by visiting the company’s website at www.priorityviewhomes.com.