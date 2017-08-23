Move Exton Cubic Grp. from our enclave – Nyinahin youth to Akufo-Addo





The youth of Nyinahin in the Atwima Mponua District of the Ashanti Region say government must act within 24hrs to move Exton Cubic Group Limited from their enclave.

They are resisting the company’s efforts in prospecting bauxite in the Tano-Offin Forest Reserve.

Some irate youth of the town Wednesday morning besieged the District Assembly office in the area to petition the government over the matter through the DCE.

In a petition to the President, the youth demanded that government impounds all machinery of Exton Cubic Company until a proper agreement is reached by all stakeholders.

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, John Peter Amewu and the Ashanti Regional Minister Simon Osei Mensah on Monday breathed fire down the neck of each other over disagreement in a bauxite deal involving the use of equipment owned by Ibrahim Mahama, brother of former president John Mahama in the Tano Offin Forest in the Ashanti Region.

“Until the Lands and Natural Resources Minister expressly attaches a covering letter on the dossier of documents permitting Exton Cubic Group Limited to work in the Ashanti region, I am not releasing the impounded trucks to them,” the Ashanti Regional Minister told Kasapa 102.5 FM Tuesday.

The EPA has waded into the controversy in a statement claiming Exton Group requires a new permit to operate.