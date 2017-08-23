Ibrahim Mahama wasn’t chased out of Nyinahini – Exton Cubic

Exton Cubic Group Limited, a mining company operating in the country has described as false and total misrepresentation, reports claiming that the Chief Executive Officer of Engineers and Planners, Ibrahim Mahama was chased out of a bauxite concession at Nyinahini in the Ashanti Region over the weekend.

A statement signed by the Managing Director of the company, Augustus Amegashie, said “the current issue at stake has to do with the impounding of vehicles belonging to one of our sub-contractors, Engineers & Planners.”

Reports on social media earlier this week said Mr Ibrahim Mahama was prevented from taking his equipment to the Nyinahini concession site by some angry residents from Nyinahin mostly youth in the Atwima Mponua District of the Ashanti Region.

But Exton Cubic Group Limited said it legally engaged Engineers & Planners to undertake preparatory works “at its legally acquired Nyinahini Bauxite concession.”

The company expressed regret over the seizure of E&P’s equipment and the detention of some officials of the company upon the orders of the District Chief Executive of the Atwima Mponua District Assembly.

“It came to us a surprise when without lawful exercise, the District Chief Executive of the Atwima Mponua District Assembly and the Ashanti Regional Minister caused the trucks of our sub-contractor to be impounded in the center of the Nyinahini township.

The company stressed that it had legally acquired the Nyinahini Bauxite concession as far back as August 14, 2013.

“After going through all the laid down procedures required by law, Exton Cubic Group Limited was granted a mining lease for the Nyinahin Bauxite Deposit by the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources on the 29thof December 2016. This mining lease was registered at the lands commission of Ghana on the 9th of January 2017.”

The company is yet to receive any official communication from the authorities concerned as to why our E&P’s trucks and equipment have been impounded.

Exton Cubic Group’s lawyers are in talks with police in the area over the issue “and it is our hope that the police will release the impounded trucks as soon as possible to forestall any further pecuniary losses to us.”