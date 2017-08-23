I don’t work at Flagstaff House – Gabby Asare Otchere Darko

A Leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has dismissed claims that he has created a barrier around the President Nana Akufo Addo making it difficult for others to access him.

Founder and Leader of the Glorious Word Power Ministry International, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah has accused former Director of the Danquah Institute, Gabby Asare Otchere Darko of hijacking President Nana Akufo Addo.

According to him, Gabby who’s a cousin to President Nana Akufo-Addo and some few persons have surrounded the President at the Flagstaff House and have become so powerful alleging that they’re even able to turn contracts penciled for some people to persons of their choice.

His comments comes on the back of similar statement made by firebrand politician and member of the NPP. Hon. Ken Agyapong who advised the President to be careful as most of those he has surrounded himself with are sycophants whose pre-occupation is to use his name to further their corrupt agenda.

He also accused one Duke Ofori-Attah and Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko of hijacking the president from everyone and are using their positions to engage in acts that could derail the party’s fortunes and sink the president’s image.

But in a brief post on Facebook, Gabby Asare Otchere Darko debunked those claims saying he has no business at the Flagstaff House and ‘lacks the luxury to hang around the President doing ‘kokonsa’.’ He emphasized that he’s not unsettled by such baseless allegations against him as he’s focused on his work as a lawyer and managing his law firm, Africa Legal Associates, Labone. “For the avoidance of doubt, I do not work at the Presidency and lack the luxury to hang around the President doing ‘kokonsa.’ I run a law firm, Africa Legal Associates, Labone, where my job is to pursue the legal/corporate (legitimate) interests of my clients. That is my job. In fact, my only job. You may choose to hate. You may even choose to manufacture your own facts about me. But, that’s ok. It is part of life and part of being me, I guess. I accept.”

