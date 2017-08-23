Hot audio: ‘Murtala Mohammed is a palpable liar’

The National Coordinator of the One-District-One Factory policy has expressed shock at the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for claiming ownership of the Ekumfi pineapple factory to be launched under the flagship one district one factory policy.

Mrs. Gifty Ohene-Konadu said they started the factory from scratch thus the NDC cannot claim credit for it.

“I’m shock at the NDC’s lies, we met a virgin land bought by the owner and together with government, the project was started from scratch” she stated.

Her comment is in reaction to claims by former deputy Trade Minister, Murtala Mohammed accusing the Akufo-Addo government of stealing their projects.

According to him, the processes for the establishment of the factory started in 2013 while the NDC was in office.

Murtala Mohammed claims the idea and success of the factory is due to the work the NDC did while in office and urged the NPP to disclose the history of the factory to Ghanaians and credit the NDC for it.

Reacting to the issue on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Wednesday, Gifty Ohene-Konadu described Murtala Mohammed as a ‘palpable liar’.

She said the Ekumfi pineapple factory is a private initiative by a pineapple exporter who has decided to produce juice to compliment government efforts.

“I have all the documents and pictures of how the project started. It was a virgin land so I’m surprised the NDC is telling such lies” she bemoaned.

Madam Ohene-Konadu said it is unfortunate the NDC is politicizing an initiative which will generate jobs for the people of Ekumfi.

This notwithstanding, she was confident the factory will be viable because there is raw materials and ready market.

“The pineapple farms are gingered to cultivate more because there is ready market and the juice when produced will be exported and sold locally” she stressed.

