Hot Audio: ‘Exton Cubic has no permit’

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Bernard Antwi-Boasiako has warned Lands and Natural Resouces Minister, Peter Amewu to stay away from issues surrounding the seizure of Ibrahim Mahama’s mining equipment.

The Ashanti Region Minister, Simon Osei, had clashed with his colleague Lands and Natural Resouces Minister, Peter Amewu, for authorising the prospecting of bauxite in the Tano Offin Forest Reserve.

Mr. Amewu’s Ministry, through the Forestry Commission, recently issued a license to Exton Cubic Group Limited, to mine bauxite in the Ashanti Region amidst a clampdown on illegal mining activities.

The mining company, in turn, engaged E&P, a company owned by Ibrahim Mahama, brother of former President John Mahama. E&P was to use its equipment to undertake a prospective service.

Ibrahim Mahama’s Engineers and Planners were denied access to the Kyekyerewere Forest Reserve.

The action, according to reports sparked a misunderstanding between residents of Nyinahin and the company.

But the Ashanti Regional Minister, explained that he did not deny E&P access to the forest reserve.

He added that he was only informed by his District Coordinating Director in Atwima of an unlawful entry by the company into the Nyinahin Forest Reserve.

But commenting on the matter, Chairman Wontumi, as he is popularly known indicated that Regional Minister’s move is a step in the right direction.

According to him, Ibrahim Mahama’s company has no documents permitting them to mine bauxite in the forest adding that he has evidence to back his claim.

“Amewu must be very careful. He needs to stop covering up for Ibrahim Mahama and his company because I’m aware of their dealings and I’m sure that Ibrahim Mahama’s company has no documents to mine.

“Ibrahim Mahama’s equipment should not be delivered to him because he is fake and therefore his company is fake. If he is allowing Ibrahim Mahama then he should allow other Ghanaians too.

We won’t condone any illegal acts in the Ashanti Region and so Amewu should be very careful else we will demonstrate against him” he warned.

Chairman Wontumi who was Ibrahim Mahama’s biggest critic during the erstwhile NDC government urged the minister to insist on relevant documents permitting the company to mine in the Nyinahin Forest Reserve before releasing the equipment.

Listen to chairman Wontumi

