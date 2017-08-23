Ghana’s economy messy; we need time to fix it – Freddie Blay

Acting National Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is appealing to Ghanaians to give the Akufo-Addo government more time to fix the mess created by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Freddie Blay said government inherited a heavily indebted economy from the erstwhile John Mahama government, worse than any other government has met in office in the history of Ghana, but remains committed to tackling the problems.

Speaking in an exclusive interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday, the acting NPP leader bemoaned how Ghana’s resources has been depleted to the bone by appointees in the past government.

He stated that, as at the beginning of 2009, Ghana’s total debt stock was GH₵9.5billion but by the end of 2016, the debt stock had ballooned to GH₵122billion and now Ghana’s debt stock stands at 72 percent of GDP – a situation he described as worrying.

Freddie Blay was, however, upbeat that he had what it takes to overturn the ill-fortunes of the country.

“Our economy is in difficulty and it is therefore time for all of us to put our shoulders to the wheel, work hard and have the appropriate policies in place that will enable us to lift our economy and bring relief to our population” he charged.

The NPP said government appointees are men and women of integrity and have passed several tests of public scrutiny so “I’m more than confident they will deliver”.

Freddie Blay urged Ghanaians to support the Akufo-Addo government to accelerate Ghana’s development.