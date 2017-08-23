‘Diplomatic Core’ ID not from NPP – Sammy Awuku

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has set the records straight on an ID bearing the colours of the party with the inscription ‘Diplomatic core’ instead of Diplomatic corps.

According to the National Youth Organizer of the party, Samuel Awuku, that ID circulating on social media is not from the party.

The NPP was subjected to public ridicule when the ID to be used at the party’s national delegate conference in the Central region this weekend went viral on social media.

Many wondered why a political party with a lot of intellectuals and claims to have the men would commit such an unpardonable blunder.

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) mock the party for calling them incompetent yet could not do a simple ID card correctly.

But Sammy Awuku on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem Wednesday said the NPP is yet to release its accreditation cards for participants of the delegate conference.

He is convinced the supposed ‘Diplomatic Core ID’ emanated from the headquarters of their opponents for diabolical reasons.

Sammy Awuku said all accreditation cards including that of the media will be ready by close of day Wednesday.

This notwithstanding, the NPP youth leader said all necessary arrangements have been put in place to ensure a successful conference.

The national conference themed “NPP, delivering on our promises, our roots, our strength, our future” will kick off from Friday, August 25 to Sunday, August 27, 2017.

The conference is in line with the NPP’s constitution to afford party members the opportunity to review and devise appropriate measures for smooth operation.

It will also review proposed constitutional amendments and replace all national executives who have been appointed to serve in government.