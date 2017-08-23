Declare your Presidential ambitions, if you’re bold like me – Atubiga





“To the extent that other presidential hopefuls have not stated their full intention of running in contest in the Presidential slot within the NDC, exposes their weakness as aspiring leaders,” that is the contention of NDC activist and a member of the main opposition, Communication team, Stephen Atubiga.

Atubiga referred to the position taken by such persons as a “flawed and defeatists strategy” showing lack of seriousness in their so-called Presidential ambition.

“This tells us that those who are not clear about their intentions are indecisive and not bold enough, they are not good leaders for this country. Besides that, I can tell you that they don’t know what is good for them. If you so wish to be President why are you hiding your ambitions? For me even if John Mahama decides to run again or not, I’ll still contest.” Atubiga told Kasapa FM.

The race still remains unclear at this point for the NDC flagbearership contest, as several names have come up but none have stated emphatically to run apart from the two-time failed parliamentary candidate aspirant, Stephen Atubiga.

Mr. Atubiga after posters of him popped up on social media platforms as presidential candidate for the 2020 elections on the ticket of the main opposition party, on Wednesday, August 23, 2017 confirmed his plans to run on Anopa Kasapa on Kasapa 102.5 FM.

He joins the likes of former Minister of Trade and Industry, Dr Ekow Spio Gabrah; former Chief Executive of the National Health Insurance Authority, Mr Sylvester Mensah; former Vice Chancellor of University for Professional Studies, Prof Joshua Alibi; immediate past Chief of Staff, Mr Julius Deborah, and former MP for La Dadekotopon, Nii Amasah Namoale, who have all been rumored to be interested in the main opposition’s flag bearer post.

Mr Atubiga announced his presence on Ghana’s political scene when he contested the 2012 NDC parliamentary primary in the Binduri constituency but lost by three votes. He subsequently joined the party’s communications team and made headlines after he was sentenced together with Ken Kuranchie to three days in prison during the 2012 election petition hearing for contempt.

Determined to achieve his dream, Mr Atubiga made another failed attempt in 2015 to contest the 2016 parliamentary election on the ticket of the NDC in the Binduri constituency. Relentless on seeing the NDC retain power, he joined the party’s campaign team and toured the length and breadth of the country with then President Mahama.

He’s reportedly reading law at Zenith University College in Accra in furtherance of his political ambition after the NDC’s defeat at the 2016 polls.