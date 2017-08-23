Court chases Awuah-Darko – AdomOnline.com

An Accra High Court (Financial and Economic Crime Division) has ordered the immediate past Managing Director (MD) of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation (BOST) Company Limited, Kingsley Kwame Awuah-Darko, to disclose his bank accounts details to the police.

The order follows a request brought before the court by D/Sgt. Charles Quayson of the Financial and Forensic Unit of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service, Accra, in July, 2017.

The ‘Order for Disclosure of Bank Account Details’ was to assist the police with its investigations.

Mr. Awuah-Darko has been on the radar of the security agencies as a wanted man since the National Democratic Congress (NDC) lost the 2016 general elections.

Apart from the investigations being conducted by the police, the former BOST MD is also being investigated by the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) and would not be spared any breathing space when he enters the country from his base in the United States of America.

Mr Awuah-Darko, according to our sources, is being investigated for at least 12 major transactions he supervised whilst in office.

One of them involves the alleged payments and withdrawals from the government’s account.

The account in question is the Chief of Staff’s ‘Sundry Account’ which the former BOST boss allegedly lodged moneys into on regular basis and which was reportedly cashed by the Office of the Chief of Staff under previous President John Dramani Mahama.

Flagstaff House Deal

The majority New Patriotic Party (NPP) had said at a press conference in June that there were massive rotten deals under the former BOST MD, with the Office of then President John Mahama and his Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, allegedly siphoning huge amounts of money – between GH¢2.5 million and GH¢3.5 million – at the end of every two weeks from 2015 under the guise of security transfers, amounting to about GH¢40.5 million.

According to documents from the Majority in parliament, the particulars for the transactions indicated “transfer of funds accrued from security fees.”

Dubious Transfers

Beginning August 28, 2015, BOST transferred GH¢3.5 million; released GH¢3 million on October 2, the same year and another GH¢3 million on November 12, while on December 23, GH¢20 million was transferred.

On February 05, March 15, April 15 and May 13 – all in 2016 – GH¢2.5 million on each occasion was transferred by BOST while on June 09, July 15 and August 24 in the same year, GH¢3 million each was transferred.

Later on September 29 and November 17, 2016, GH¢3.5 million each was transferred by BOST while on January 03, 2017 – when it was left with just three days for the Mahama-led government to leave office – BOST transferred GH¢3 million.