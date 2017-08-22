‘Talk is cheap, time to take actions – NPP Nat’l Youth Org. hopeful implores youth





An New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Youth Organizer hopeful, Bright Essilfie-Kumi, a staunch member of the party (Ghana and USA) and President of Movers for Change (MOCHA), has charged the youth to take responsible actions and reduce the talks.

Bright Essilfie-Kumi addressed the conference of the Western regional youth wing of New Patriotic Party (N.P.P) at Kingstel Hotel conference hall, Apolo junction, Takoradi, under the theme: Engaging the youth to restore hope in order to store political power.

Elaborating on the theme, Mr. Bright Essilfie-Kumi said that life is all about choices, “you can either be a spectator or an active citizen, spectators like to talk, active citizen are all about actions that produce results.”



The National youth organizer hopeful added that, the New Patriotic Party’s policy emphasize on liberating energies for growth of property owning Democracy and ends by specifying the issues of enriching life.

“We have come too far loosing site of the prime focus of our party’s vision, the youth are the current stake holders and the security of the party”. The Youth he said are the brain baskets of the economy and if left unattended to, jeopardizes the future of the country.

“Do not follow the crowd but pay attention to how practical the programs and policies of our parties aspirants affect your lives,” he charged the youth.

This is a Political Revolution to change the traditional talk-talk-talk and focus on empowering the youth through Academia, Skills Training and Job Security to sustain growth and power ensuring continuity of the good governance.

On job creation, Mr Bright Essilfie-Kumi said his vision is to take advantage of our rich Agricultural base and create jobs using the primary sector.

“We are bent on taking advantage of the ready local and international world market of Ghana’s primary product lines and the time is now to propel and engineer the youth to action. It is possible through a carefully selected leader with the needed experience and international network.”

Mr Bright Essilfie-Kumi duly acknowledged the efforts and foundation laid by Sammy Awuku the incumbent National Youth Organizer of the NPP.