Revealed: The Mahama family owns company ‘dividing’ Akufo-Addo’s Ministers

Information gathered by Myjoyonline.com has revealed the local mining company, whose operation has sparked misunderstanding between two top government officials, is owned by the family of former President John Mahama.

A document intercepted showed Exton Cubic Group was incorporated on August 18, 1999 and commenced operation the next day, August 19, 1999.

The list of directors of the company have been linked to the family of former president John Mahama.

The directors are Ms Oona Maxwell, wife of businessman Ibrahim Mahama, who also doubles as the secretary of the company.

Other directors are the former President’s brother Michael Mahama and one other person Kweku Pobee.

But the nature of business stated in the company registration document does not include mining, an operation that is dividing top government officials.

