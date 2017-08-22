Portions of NPP constitution to be amended – Boadu





The governing New Patriotic Party(NPP) says it is likely its upcoming National Delegates Conference to be held in Cape Coast will trigger the amendment of portions of its constitution.

The NPP will from August 25 to Sunday, August 27 hold its 2017 National Delegates Conference in Cape Coast to take stock of its achievement in the last few years.

Addressing a Presser at the party’s headquarters Tuesday to herald the historic National conference, the Acting General Secretary, John Boadu said some party members have petitioned the leadership of the party to have some changes made in the constitution.

“If you decide as a party to hold the National Annual Delegates Conference, it triggers certain events, which I’ve told you, the constituency, Regional conferences. It also trigger a process of amendment where members of the party who have something about the constitution; they want to see some changes in the constitution and all bring proposals to the National Secretariat. A month before the National conference, these proposals are put together and sent back to the constituency and the region. That has been done already. The constituency and the regions and the external branches have copies of proposals sent by members of our party and Organs of our party for consideration. This proposals will be put before the Annual Delegates Conference for consideration. This will also happen” he told Journalists at the party’s headquarters.

The leadership of the ruling NPP has been working feverishly ahead of the party’s ground-breaking National Delegates Conference to be held this weekend in Cape Coast.

About 5500 people are expected to attend the programme which will be on theme” NPP, delivering on our promises; our root, our strength, our future”