PHOTOS: Agona East MP holds ‘Parliament at home’ for constituents

A program aimed at helping constituents of Agona East know about the work of Parliament has been held in the constituency by the Member of Parliament for the area.

Stakeholders in the constituency including opinion leaders, chiefs and founding fathers were educated on Parliamentary processes and proceedings and also to account to the people in the constituency.

The participants were trained in various fields with the aim of them going to inform and train other members of the constituency on the functions of the Legislature.

