PASAG organizes health screening for Nkoranza municipality





The Physician Assistant Student’s Association of Ghana (PASAG), has organized a three-day health screening exercise for the people of Nkoranza Municipality of the Brong Ahafo Region.

The theme for the exercise was “Good Health for All Everywhere.”

Participants of the health screening exercise were ran through Diabetes and Hypertension tests. Over 500 people benefited from the three-day exercise.

The President of PASAG, Francis Appiah said the exercise would be done annually where they would select a district and conduct the exercise there.



He revealed that organizing the maiden programme was not easy in the area of finance. He therefore urged NGOs and well meaning Ghanaians to support their programme.



The Municipal Chief Executive for Nkoranza, Honourable Diana Attah Kusiwaah, on behalf of the people of Nkoranza thanked PASAG for the kind gesture. She used the platform to advise her people to often attend check ups in order for them to be healthy.

The Municipal Health Director for Nkoranza, Mrs. Winnifred Tienaah advised the youth to stay away from alcohol because it is the major cause of diabetes and hypertension amongst the youth.

Mrs. Tienaah said the directorate records about forty diabetes as well as about seventy hypertension new cases annually.