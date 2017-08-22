I’ve been effective steering NPP from chaos to stability – Boadu





The Acting General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP), John Boadu says he will not be worried if Congress decides to put new people in the lineup at the helm of affairs, insisting he’s made his mark as the party’s General Secretary.

Boadu told host Fiifi Banson on Anopa Kasapa on Kasapa 102.5 FM that he’s been effective steering the NPP from chaos to stability, hence he is not bothered should he be rejected in the upcoming party elections.

“For me, whether I’m Acting Secretary, Youth Organizer, Nasara Coordinator or whatsoever, the major objective of a political party is to win power. If today, I decide to bow out as General Secretary, it’s certain that I’ll remain in the history books of our great party,” Boadu said.

Amidst the anticipation of a historic NPP’s 2017 National Delegates Conference in Cape Coast from Friday, August 25 to Sunday, August 27, the Acting General Scribe of the party has said the conference will include a host of activities, except the consideration to make substantive the office of interim party executives.

This follows some concerns whether the party may consider the formal recognition of the caretaker Executives of the party after the suspension of Afoko, Agyepong and co or better still revoke the sanctions handed to such persons.

But Boadu stressed that this is not part of the agenda, saying”in any case when we finish this conference we will start a process of elections again, from polling station, constituency, Regional and National level, so let us exercise patience till we get there”

The leadership of the ruling NPP has been working feverishly ahead of the party’s ground-breaking National Conference to be held this weekend in Cape Coast.

About 5500 people are expected to attend the programme which will be on theme” NPP, delivering on our promises; our root, our strength, our future”