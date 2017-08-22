GES reassigns 16 Directors





At least 16 Divisional and Regional Directors of the Ghana Education Service(GES) have been transferred from their current posts.

In a letter signed by the Acting Director-General of the Service, Prof. Kwasi Opoku-Amankwah he directed the affected staff to commence work at the new stations effective September, 1, 2017.

The letter sighted by Kasapafmonline.com said: “As a sequel to our information to you recently and in the interest of the Service, the following changes in Divisional/Regional Directors have been made effective 1st September, 2017,”