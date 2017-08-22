Gabby hijacks Akufo Addo; contracts being diverted – Rev. Owusu Bempah alleges





Founder and Leader of the Glorious Word Power Ministry International, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah has accused former Director of the Danquah Institute, Gabby Asare Otchere Darko of hijacking President Nana Akufo Addo.

According to him, Gabby who’s a cousin to President Nana Akufo-Addo and some few persons have surrounded the President at the Flagstaff House and have become so powerful alleging that they’re even able to turn contracts penciled for some people to persons of their choice.

His comments comes on the back of similar statement made by firebrand politician and member of the NPP. Hon. Ken Agyapong who advised the President to be careful as most of those he has surrounded himself with are sycophants whose pre-occupation is to use his name to further their corrupt agenda.

He also accused one Duke Ofori-Attah and Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko of hijacking the president from everyone and are using their positions to engage in acts that could derail the party’s fortunes and sink the president’s image.

Speaking on Neat FM Tuesday, Rev. Owusu Bempah who publicly prophesied the victory of then candidate Akufo Addo in the 2016 genral election and was even prepared to have his church burnt if his prophesy went wrong, confirmed Ken Agyapong’s statement saying it must be taken seriously.

According to him, he’ll soon name persons at the Presidency who are engaging in questionable activities after he meets President Akufo Addo to deliberate on the matter.

“These people are able to turn contracts from the rightful contractor to persons of their choice and President Akufo- Addo doesn’t see some of these things because he’s not God. I’ll soon expose them after engaging the President, we’ll not allow people to cause problems for the Akufo Addo government to fail because he toiled several years before becoming President. If God has blessed Ghana with such a leader, why will Gabby Asare Octhere Darko and other persons surrounding the President doing things to wreck the government.

“Even the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Opare’s work appears to have been hijacked by some persons, and some of us cannot sit down and allow such conducts to continue. Nana Akufo Addo is not their personal property, he’s there for all Ghanaians and if things are going wrong we must be bold to speak up.”