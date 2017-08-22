Don’t oppose Akufo-Addo’s creation of new regions – Fmr NALAG Prez





Politicians of all parties must throw their weight behind Akufo-Addo’s creation of the new regions, former President of the National Association of Local Authorities in Ghana(NALAG), Alhaji Mohammed Doku has said.

Alhaji Doku said the demand for the creation of new regions has grown massively, in view of the need for decentralisation of development agenda.

For him, if the country wants to see a steady path of development, there should be the need to support the government’s move on the creation of new regions.

“I believe that this will even ease the practice of local governance in the country, so let’s support the President in the creation of the new regions irrespective of our political affiliation. What I want to see happen is the President following the constitution in that regard” he told host Fiifi Banson on Anopa Kasapa on Kasapa 102.5 FM.

The Council of State has okayed the creation of new regions.

The Council, advised the President to appoint a Commission of Enquiry “to inquire into the need and to make recommendations on all the factors involved in the creation of the new regions.”

Nana Otuo Siriboe II disclosed on Tuesday, 15th August, 2017, when the Council of State held its 2nd meeting with the President of the Republic, at the Flagstaff House.

Six new regions

The six regions would be created from existing four regions.

The regions are likely to come from the Western Region, where the new ‘Western North Region’ is expected to be created; Brong-Ahafo Region where two new regions – Brong East and West regions– are expected.

The Northern Region may also see two more regions and Oti Region is being created from the Volta Region.