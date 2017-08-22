Don’t misrepresent me on borrowing – Bawumia tells Avedzi





Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has denied beating a retreat on his earlier comments about borrowing by government.

Deputy Minority Leader, James Klutse Avedzi, accused Dr Bawumia of making a U-turn on his earlier comments concerning government borrowing, but a statement issued by Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s office said the claim by the former, as well as other NDC communicators is “utter fabrication”.

“The Office of the Vice President’s attention has been drawn to a statement attributed to the Deputy Minority Leader, Hon James Klutse Avedzi, accusing the Vice President of doing a U-turn on the issue of borrowing by government.

“Specifically, the Deputy Minority Leader is reported to have stated that: ‘The Vice President . . . while he was the running mate for the NPP was emphatic on the issue about borrowing in Ghana saying that the country need not borrow and that we have the resources here in Ghana and that when they win power they will not borrow’.

“The Office of the Vice President would like to state for the record that the above statement attributed to the Vice President by the Deputy Minority Leader (and subsequently by many NDC communicators) is a complete and utter fabrication. The Vice President’s speeches, lectures and statements on the economy over the years are a matter of public record, the statement read in part.

Dr. Bawumia wants the main opposition NDC to refer to his speeches and try to criticize based on the statements contained therein.

He advised:“To deliberately fabricate statements in an attempt to attack your political opponent is an exercise in desperation and intellectual dishonesty. As politicians, it is important that we elevate the discourse and argue based on facts and not on fabrications and outright lies