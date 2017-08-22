Believe in our ability to build modern developed nation – Akufo Addo to Ghanaians





President Nana Akufo Addo has urged Ghanaians to passionately believe in our capacity to build a modern developed progressive nation and free ourselves of a mindset of dependence, aid, charity and handouts.

According to the President, “we can together as a people build a new Ghanaians civilization where there’s fair opportunity for all in health and education, where hardwork, enterprise and creativity are rewarded.”

Speaking at the 17th General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana at Kwahu-Abetifi in the Eastern Region on Saturday, President Akufo Addo said, he envisions and is commited to lead in the building of a country where there’s an abundance of good jobs and good pay, where there’s a dignified retirement for elderly, where there will also be a safety net for the vulnerable and disadvantaged.

He added that he looks forward to a country where governance is honest and free of corruption and where the rule of law works.

“The Founders of our nation chose a motto, Freedom and Justice as our national motto because they envisaged us as a shining example to the black peoples of the world of what a free dedicated, enterprising Ghanaian people can do to build a society which will be equal to any, anywhere on the surface of the planet. I’m deeply influenced by this vision and make God bless our homeland Ghana and make her great and strong,” the President noted.

President Akufo Addo who has a strong Presbyterian background also expressed gratitude to the church for its continuous support for his government.