Akufo-Addo to launch One District One Factory policy

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, will on Friday 25th August, 2017 at 1pm launch his government’s flagship policy popularly termed ”One District One Factory” at Ekumfi in the Central Region.

The program will be the formal launch of the implementation of the One District One Factory policy in fulfillment of a pledge by President Akufo-Addo to see the actualization of the industrialization of Ghana as part of the transformation process he envisages for the country. The policy, when implemented will create the environment conducive for each local government areas to own factories relative to their well-endowed resources and capacity to provide jobs and wealth for the country.

The launch will include a sod-cutting to begin the construction of the Ekumfi Fruit Processing Company factory which will process pineapples for the local and international market. Currently the company cultivates the fruit and seeks to expand its operations into processing. “The introduction of the policy has motivated us to speed up and implement our plans of processing the fruits into various other products” Mr. Daniel Kwarteng, Managing Director of the company stated.

The program starts with a formal visit by the President to the farm site of the company. This will be followed by a review of the exhibition highlighting some of the various opportunities available in the districts across the country. The launch will be climaxed with a durbar to be addressed by the President and some invited guests. This will be followed by a sod-cutting ceremony by the President assisted by the Ekumfihene, at the factory grounds.

HON. GIFTY OHENE-KONADU (MRS)

NATIONAL COORDINATOR

ONE DISTRICT, ONE FACTORY