Afari Gyan bought Nissan Van for GH₵2.6k – AG report





The former Chairman of the Electoral Commission, Dr. Afari Gyan bought a Nissan Mini Van 2008 model for a paltry GHC2, 676, the 2015 Auditor General’s report has revealed.

He bought the vehicle after an auction was conducted on several of the election management body’s vehicles, some of which were purchased by staff of the Electoral Commission.

A Nissan Hardbody was also auctioned for only Ghc140.

These disclosures came to light when the members of the Electoral Commission, led by its Chairperson Charlotte Osei appeared before Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee.

The vehicles according to Mrs. Osei were valued by the State Transport Corporation (STC) in 2013.

The Auditor General’s report further indicted the EC for its failure to account properly for cars disposed of and payment of GhC 18,785.10 without adequate supporting documentation.