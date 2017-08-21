‘What’s wrong If I’m dating Criss Waddle’ – Yvonne Okoro





“First of all, is Criss Waddle an animal, is he not a man, is he not a human being… What’s wrong if I’m dating or dated Criss Waddle,” Yvonne Okoro finally opened up about the rife rumours that were making rounds that she was in a relationship with rapper Criss Waddle.

Award winning Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Okoro has indicated that there is absolutely nothing wrong if he dated AMG Boss, Criss Waddle as alleged by the section of the public.

According to the ‘Ghana Must Go’ producer, once Criss Waddle is a man, why will she discriminate him among other men if she wishes to date or dated him.

The actress said the fact that the artiste used her name in his song was not an indication that both of them were in a relationship. She added that some other musicians including Sarkodie also used her name in their songs but it did not mean that she had anything to do with them.

“Criss Waddle composed a song with my name and sent it to my friend to be sent to me to listen because he didn’t have my number… It was later that we became friends. “If he’s the one that will make me happy why won’t I date him. Criss Waddle and I aren’t dating,” Okoro said on Delay’s Show.

The “Contract” actress debunked all the rumours and also rubbished the fact that former Black Stars Captain, Stephen Appiah kissed her at a popular hotel in Accra.

“Stephen Appiah manages my younger brother so he’s part of our family… We invited him to my dad’s birthday and I’m so close with the wife and his kids so I can’t get it why some people are thinking we’re dating… it’s never true.”