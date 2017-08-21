Sammy Awuku hails govt for scrapping mandatory tow levy

The National Youth Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Samuel Awuku has commended government for scrapping the implementation of the mandatory towing levy.

According to him, the decision is an attestation that the Akufo-Addo led administration is a people-centered government.

The LI for the mandatory tow levy was passed in 2012 under the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government to empower the National Road Safety Commission to charge all motorists a levy ranging from GHȻ10 to GHȻ 100 based on tonnage.

The plan set for implementation July 1, 2017, triggered massive backlash as gauged on social media.

Months of persistent public pressure against the implementation of the Legislative Instrument (LI) 2180 forced government to discontinue the execution of the policy.

A letter issued over the weekend and signed by Transport Minister Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, explained public resistance against the levy was enough to dissuade the government.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Monday, Sammy Awuku described government decision as a smart one.

He could not fathom why every vehicle owner should pay for the problems caused by a few identifiable people.

The NPP Youth leader is convinced broken down vehicles on the roads though dangerous not the cause of increasing road accidents in the country.

Rather, he said the lack of road signs and poor road infrastructure is the number cause of accidents on the our roads

“Broken down vehicles cause only 30 percent of roads accidents, the 70 percent is cause by potholes and lack of road signs so the road safety commission must concentrate on that” he stated.

Sammy Awuku thanked government for listening the plight of commercial drivers across the country.