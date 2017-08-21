PHOTO: Okoe Vanderpuije for President posters out

Posters of former mayor of Accra Alfred Okoe Vanderpuije have popped up announcing him as the preferred choice of presidential candidate for the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for 2020.

The posters, which bear his photo has the inscription, “Our hope for 2020 Okoe Vanderpuije.”

It also describes the Member of Parliament for Ablekuma South as “The man you can trust, humble, grassroots man, true party man, experienced, unifier and visionary.”

Mr. Vanderpuije was appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly in 2009 by the late president John Evans Atta Mills.