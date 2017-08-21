Hot Audio: Abronye to petition Akufo-Addo over Zoomlion

The Brong Ahafo Regional Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe popularly known as Abronye DC has hinted of a peaceful march to petition the President over what he describes as the corrupt practices at Zoomlion Ghana Limited.

According to him, his petition would be an attempt to get President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to address the pockets of misappropriations of funds by some elements in the Company.

Kwame Baffoe said he would make sure his petition to the President will not only address concerns of misappropriation of funds but will also enable government to take the contract of refuse collection from Zoomlion as soon as possible.

“I’m very happy the towing levy has been put on hold. My next move after our congress at Cape Coast will be to make sure that the boss of Zoomlion and some elements spending money unnecessarily will be handed over to government to manage. They are so corrupt” he said.

Abronye DC was speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosi Sen Monday.

Abronye DC made the remarks in reaction to government’s decision to suspend the implementation of the mandatory towing levy which was to come into effect on September 1, 2017.

The government has been compelled to drop the mandatory and controversial tow levy twice.

The law made it obligatory for every vehicle owner to pay between GH¢20 and GH¢200 annually as a tow levy in a bid to reduce carnages on the roads involving broken down vehicles.

But Abronye DC said the latest development is a “good move” by President Akufo-Addo.

He was of the view that the mandatory levy would only bring hardship on the Ghanaian citizenry, particularly vehicle owners.

Abronye DC said road worthy and road safety levies that vehicle owners are made to pay to the National Road Safety Commission (NRSC) could be used to ensure that broken down vehicles are towed off the roads.

The outspoken NPP youth activist who threatened to quit his position and leave the party said “the government does not want us to leave the party”.

The government, he indicated is a listening government and will not implement policies that will not be in the interest of Ghanaians.

