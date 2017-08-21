Buhari calls for unity after returning to Nigeria





Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has given his first address since returning to the country on Saturday after three months medical leave in the UK.

He made no reference to his health. The president called for unity in Nigeria, and said he would renew his fight against problems such as the war against Boko Haram militants, a sectarian uprising in the east and clashes between nomadic herdsmen and farmers.

President Buhari has had three spells of treatment in the UK but the nature of his illness has never been disclosed.