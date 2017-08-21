Angry NDC MPs chase Pastor Mensah Otabil

The finance committee of the minority in parliament is calling on Pastor Mensa Otabil to apologize over his “ungodly” reaction to the collapse of Capital Bank.

General overseer of ICGC, in a sermon decried the backlash against him following the takeover of Capital Bank by GCB bank following orders from the Central bank.

It is reported that the man of God indicated that even some people who looked like insults had slandered his person due to his links with Capital Bank.

According to him, he was disappointed in the fact that some people who did not have any right to use his name in a sentence were all taking a swipe at him.

“He is rather happy and insulting us behind his pulpit” – Ernest Kpodo stated to Joy FM.

Meanwhile, the minority NDC is calling on the embattled pastor to render an unqualified apology or face their wrath.

According to them, the choice of words by the pastor is against the doctrine of Christianity.