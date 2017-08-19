NPP didn’t rig 2016 elections – Kennedy Agyapong

Maverick politician and Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central Constituency in the Central Region, Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has rejected assertions by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) that the governing New Patriotic Party rigged the 2016 elections.

Hon Kennedy Agyapong few weeks ago went berserk and threatened to give a chilling account of how his party won the 2016 elections if they failed to heed to his warnings by calling people planning to bring down his business empire to order.

Members of the opposition National Democratic Congress and critics of the ruling government he said misinterpreted his statement to mean that the NPP rigged the elections.

But speaking on Oman FM’s political analysis programme “Boiling Point” Hon Agyapong clarified that his statement saying he didn’t mean that NPP rigged the elections.

“When I said I will let Ghanaians know how we won the elections, some people misinterpreted my statement and they were saying we rigged the elections,” he said.

Akompreko as he is affectionately called said what his party did was blocking the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission Mrs. Charlotte Osei from manipulating the system and adding 2 million duplicated pinks she allegedly printed and planned to use during collation of election results to the disadvantage of NPP.

He explained that what his party did prevented EC Chairperson from outwitting NPP in the last election saying this is why Charlotte Osei lamented bitterly ahead of the final declaration of the presidential results.

Touching on the confusion between Mrs Charlotte Osei and her deputies, Hon Kennedy Agyapong, argued that what has happened is a good omen.

He is of the view that what is currently going on at EC is an opportunity for government to clean the country’s election management body.