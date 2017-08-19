Ketu MCE calls on pasts MPs and MCEs to support gov’t to achieve its vision

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ketu South in the Volta Region, Elliot Edem Agbeworwu has called for an effective co-operation from the former MCEs and Members of Parliament (MPs) of the constituency and municipality with the current administration and the assembly in order to move the municipality forward in its development.

According to the MCE, such collaborations would enable them as leaders not only to take useful decisions to meet the aspirations of the people but also effectively move towards the same direction for the betterment of the people

Mr Agbeworwu made the appeal when he met with the former MCE and MPs of the constituency and municipality at Denu.

The meeting was aimed among other things at interacting with them on their achievements and challenges whilst in office.

It was also to build a consensus on the forward march of the area in addition to seeking a word of advice from them regarding the way forward for the people.

The MCE noted that it is very important to learn from such experienced personalities who have been in similar positions before in order to work to the satisfaction of the people including bringing total development to the Municipality.

Mr. Agbewornu asked them for their support in the discharge of his responsibilities. He also appealed to them to leave party affiliations in order to build the municipality to become an enviable one in the country.

He used the opportunity to brief the past MCEs and MPs on the various government policies in the pipeline including the one district-one factory as well as the one million dollar per constituency project which he assured would all soon start rolling.

Government, he disclosed is considering establishing a ceramic factory in the constituency due to the large clay deposits in the municipality as well the coconut oil extraction industry which is not only fast becoming a booming sector in the municipality but also gives direct employment to many of the youth of the municipality.

Mr. Agbeworwu said, a cassava processing factory as well as an aqua culture development are also being considered for the area and would be rolled out very soon. ‘With the government policy on factories in the district, the youth in the area would get direct employment’, the MCE stated.

On behalf of his colleagues, the MP for Ketu South, Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey pledged their support and readiness to partner with the MCE for development of the area, adding that consensus building is a norm in parliament.

He spoke about the difficult nature of the area and advised the MCE to be firm and fair in all his endeavors.

Mr. Kwetey advised the MCE to live above reproach as the President’s representative and also work harder to achieve the aims of the government

The program which was the first of its kind in the municipality helped to foster unity among the former and new government officials in the area. It is expected that the meeting would be held annually in order to bridge any gaps in the development of the municipality