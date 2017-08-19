Becca breaks down at 3rd album launch

An emotional Becca could not simply hold back her tears during the launch of her third studio album Thursday night.

To her, surviving and remaining relevant in the music industry for a decade is no easy feat and, overwhelmed by her journey so far, she simply broke down during her speech.

During the well-attended launch of ‘UNVEILING’ at the Zylofon Media headquarters in Accra, the singer acknowledged the support she has received from various personalities during that journey.

“This year, a lot of things have changed in my life and a lot of things came when I wasn’t expecting them to come. And also I’m 10 years in the music industry. A lot of people did not get the opportunity to stay in the music industry for 10 years and that I am grateful for…,” she said.

The 13-track ‘UNVEILING’ features collaborations with Mr. Eazi, Patoranking, Stonebwoy, Kofi Kinaata and Joyce Blessing.

The bubbly singer also has Sugar (released in 2007) and ‘Time 4 Me’ (2013) to her credit.

Se treated patrons at the launch to some exciting performances.

قالب وردپرس

Comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR