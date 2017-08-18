Man shot and held after Turku attacks





Police in Finland say they have shot a man who reportedly stabbed several people in the south-western city of Turku.

The man has been taken into custody after being shot in the leg, police say.

Police have warned other attackers may remain at large, and asked people to stay away from the city centre.

The incident reportedly took place in the Puutori-Market Square area. One image showed a body on the ground.

Finnish broadcaster YLE said at least two other people had been injured in the incident.

Other reports spoke of five or six victims. There has been no official confirmation of casualties.

A tweet from South-West Finland police at 16:40 local time (13:40 GMT) read: “Several people stabbed in central Turku. People are requested to avoid the city centre.”

The Turun Sanomat newspaper said several ambulances were at the scene and police were carrying out checks on public transport.

Several buildings were evacuated, and police officers investigated a number of people in a nearby shopping centre – but did not link them to the attack.

Eyewitness Jesse Brown told the BBC: “I saw police shoot a person, a man I think. People were running and there was talk about a knife attack, possibly multiple perpetrators.”

A later Twitter post by police read: “The police are searching for possibly more perpetrators in Turku.”