Corrupt ‘bragging’ NDC officials will face the court – Kpemka

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) officials who dared the New Patriotic Party government (NPP) to prosecute suspected corrupt officials will soon be put before court for their involvement in various scandals.

Deputy Attorney General, Joseph Kpemka who made this revelation on Point Blank segment of Eyewitness News however fell short of mentioning names of persons involved.

“Some of these persons who have been daring us on TV or radio have questions to answer in court,” Mr. Kpemka revealed.

The Mahama administration was rocked with a number of corruption cases including the GHC3.2 million bus branding, GYEEDA and the Subah scandals.

The then opposition NPP, promised the creation of the Special Prosecutor Office which would deal with the various corruption cases.

Gov’t to to begin prosecution in October

Mr. Kpemka also indicated that government will begin the prosecution of officials in the Mahama administration found to have engaged in corruption in October.

“…By October when we start moving to court with some of the cases, Ghanaians will know that we are serious and we are ready to fight corruption as a canker in this country and uproot it once and for all.”

He said his outfit had already began interrogating persons believed to have been involved in various corruption scandals in order to establish a “very holistic investigation that will uncover the rot to the core.”

Stating government’s resolve to prosecute corrupt officials, he said: “It is very clear that we will be proceeding to court. It is just that the date is not due.”