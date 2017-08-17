We need a roadmap to fight corruption – CSOs to President

Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) are demanding from government a clear plan of action to deal with cases of alleged corruption. Although the CSOs have endorsed the establishment of the Office of the Special Prosecutor, they believe it will take a long period for the office to be fully operational.

Interacting with President Akufo Addo at the Flagstaff House, the delegation led by the Executive Director of the Centre for Democratic Development, Professor Gyimah Boadi asked the government to formulate a roadmap to fight the reported cases of corruption. He also asked the President to appoint a focal person on Anti-corruption and Good Governance to liaise and coordinate the work of the CSOs.

GBCONLINE correspondent Bright Ntramah reports that the one and half hour meeting focused on corruption, good governance and decentralisation.

During the 2016 election campaign, the NPP promised to make corruption unattractive whether in public or private institutions. The meeting with the CSOs, the second at the Presidency was to solicit views from civil society on how to deal with corruption.

The leader of the Delegation Professor Gyimah Boadi said the CSOs welcome government’s decision to establish the Office of the Special Prosecutor but criticized some aspect of the draft legislation. According to him, the law needs more articulation especially in relation to corruption involving public officials. He suggested that the law should focus on procurement and high financial crimes with the other areas of corruption left to the other state institutions.

Professor Gyimah Boadi added that the law of Assets declaration should be reviewed to cover all political appointees. He was disappointed that the Right to Information Act has not been passed. He also raised concern about the lack of action on the part of government regarding cases of corruption in the Media.

President Akufo Addo promised to make the engagement with CSOs a regular feature in his administration.

Members of the Delegation included the Executive Director of IDEG, Dr Emmanuel Akwetey, President of Imani Franklin Cudjoe, and Executive Director of ISODEC, Dr Steve Manteaw.