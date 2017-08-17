Valerie Sawyerr is intimidated by my integrity – Rawlings

Former President Rawlings has finally responded to Valerie Sawyerr for attacking him, describing her as a person without integrity who should be ignored.

The former Deputy Chief of Staff, criticized the founder of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) over what she described as demonizing comments he made against the current leadership of the NDC.

In an article, she accused Mr. Rawlings of “still flogging a dead horse” although they are in opposition.

In a rebuttal to these barbs however, Jerry Rawlings said such unprovoked attacks on his personality could only be from persons without integrity such as Valerie Sawyer.

Speaking at the sidelines of the 2nd edition of Accra Dialogue, Mr. Rawlings, some NDC officials including Ms Sawyerr have resorted to criticizing him because they feel threatened by his integrity.

“NDC is at a crossroads between those with integrity and those without. Those who lack it feel threatened by those of us who have the influence of integrity and that is what is frightening them. None of all these calls against us will hold. I mean it’s false, they know it but they have to propagate it.”

Dr Valerie Sawyerr

Background

Rawlings had earlier indicated that the NDC lost bitterly in the December 7, 2016 polls due to corruption scandals that rocked the Mahama administration.

He had on several occasions also commended President Akufo-Addo for having zero tolerance for corruption.

He called for a complete overhaul of the leadership of the NDC, saying the party had thrown into the gutters the tenets of probity, transparency and accountability.

But Dr. Sawyerr in what would be called her new epistle said Rawlings was not being fair to the NDC in the wake of some scandals that had rocked the Akufo-Addo’s government.

“They say he booms … I say he buzzes … like an agitated mosquito … looking for his next victim. Again, he heads for other Heads of State … describing their governance as riddled with corruption. Is he trying to say that his reign was unblemished or that his twin brother’s (President Akufo-Addo) reign is unsullied? Really? Who born dog … in fact … who born monkey?”

“JJ oooo JJ … the great Papa JJ … the one and only Junior Jesus … the great saint who never does wrong … you are still flogging a dead horse … the NDC is in opposition in case you have not noticed, while a living raging bull is moving around with reckless abandon destroying everything it finds in its path including the assets and citizens of this nation,” she said.