Teledata, 13 others operated with expired license – AG report





The 2015 Auditor General’s report has revealed that several Internet Service Providers (ISPs) operating in the country failed to renew their license and continued to operate in contravention of the laws.

The report presented to Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee indicted 14 ISPs including popular internet provider, Teledata ICT Limited.

African Communication Ghana Limited, Giant International, Easy Net Company Limited, Engineering System and Service Limited, Infinite Stream (Best Africa Limited) and Internet Data Ghana Limited were all indicted in the 2015 report for failing to renew their license even though some of them continued to operate.

The other companies indicted in the report are; Kalls-inn (Rema Telecommunications) Landelta Communications Limited, Netplux Limited (formerly Afriweb), SAT Consult Limited, Tandem Networks Limited, West Africa Network Limited and Wice-Net Ghana Limited.

The report urged management and directors of the various companies to “quicken the process of having these expired licenses renewed,” adding that this will ensure that all operators will operate legally and the associated revenue recognized.”